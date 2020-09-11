Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa believes playing in an empty Anfield will be an advantage against Liverpool. (0:32)

Bielsa: Anfield is only Anfield when it's full (0:32)

Marco Bielsa has signed a one-year deal with Leeds United, the club announced on Friday.

Bielsa led Leeds to their first promotion to the Premier League in 16 years and will now remain at Elland Road for the 2020-21 season.

- Insider Notebook: Greenwood, Foden face England axe

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

Leeds won the league by 10 points and gained their first silverware since 1992.

"Under his tenure, starting with a fine 3-1 victory over Stoke City at Elland Road in August 2018, the former Argentina and Chile head coach has taken charge of a total of 100 games for the Whites, winning 56, drawing 17 and losing 27 over two seasons," the club said in a statement.

Bielsa signed a two-year deal in August 2018 with an option to extend for another season.

The side will face Premier League winners Liverpool in their first game of the 2020-21 Premier League season on Sept. 12.