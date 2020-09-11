Hérculez Gomez weighs in on whether or not Gonzalo Higuain is the "big name" signing Inter Miami need. (1:24)

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain arrived in Miami on Friday ahead of an expected move to MLS side Inter Miami CF.

The former Napoli and Real Madrid man was met at the airport by Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas. The two men snapped a photo that Mas posted on social media.

"A warm welcome to Gonzalo Higuain, a world class striker and champion," the caption on the image read.

Sources say Higuain, 32, is set to join the MLS side as a Designated Player, and will join Rodolfo Pizarro and Matias Pellegrini as the team's highest-paid squad members.

The two sides agreed personal terms earlier this week, with sources confirming a report in Tuttosport that Juventus and Higuain had reached an agreement on a payout for the final year of his contract. The outlet also reported that Higuain will receive less than 50 percent of the $8.9 million owed.

Higuain will join former Juventus teammate Blaise Matuidi in Miami, and he would also be playing in the same league as his older brother, Federico Higuain, who currently plays for D.C. United.

Higuain has spent most of his career in Europe at some of the game's biggest clubs. After breaking through with River Plate in 2005, Higuain moved to Real Madrid in 2007. He has since gone to play for Napoli and Juventus, as well as loan spells with AC Milan and Chelsea. All told, at club level, Higuain has made 640 league and cup appearances, scoring 306 goals.

At international level, Higuain was a consistent presence with Argentina, making 75 appearances and scoring 31 goals. He was part of World Cup squads in 2010, 2014 and 2018. He retired from national team duty in 2019.