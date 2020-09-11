Transfer Talk: Barcelona to move from Semedo, bring in Arsenal's Bellerin

Sid Lowe says that Barcelona have much more pressing needs in their defence than in midfield. (0:59)

Barcelona consider Bellerin loan

Barcelona are now contemplating a loan move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, Marca reports.

The pursuit of Bellerin, who would be returning to the Nou Camp after many years away, will only take place if they are able to find a new team for Nelson Semedo. At one point the latter was considered to be an incredibly bright prospect, but after failing to live up to his potential with Barca, it now seems inevitable that he'll be heading out of the door.

The club still hopes that they can get a fee of between €40-€50 million for Semedo's services, but either way, Barcelona have contacted Bellerin to see what his situation is as they attempt to get the ball rolling.

Milik to Tottenham off the cards?

Prominent football reporter Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that Tottenham Hotspur will not be signing Arkadiusz Milik this summer.

The Napoli striker has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League club over the last few weeks after a strong four-year tenure with the Serie A giants. Jose Mourinho has spoken about his desire to bring in another forward during the transfer window, but Napoli are thought to want at least £32.5m in order to agree to a deal.

Milik currently has one year remaining on his contract, but on the flip side, Spurs continue to struggle with the issue of competing financially in the current landscape.

Liverpool set to sign Pitaluga

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Fluminense goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga, Globo Esporte reports.

The Reds have been tracking the progress of the teenage sensation for many months now and even saw their initial bid for him turned down by the Brazilian club. Alas, after much negotiating, a deal finally seems to have been struck between the two parties.

They will allegedly pay a fee of £930,000 upfront and then another £930k based on add-ons, but if Pitaluga can even remotely live up to the hype, this could be seen as a very shrewd piece of business by Jurgen Klopp.

Tap-ins

- Aston Villa are set to put forward a bid of around €18m to try and complete the signing of Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica, Bild reports. The West Midlands club are now believed to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Rashica, who is said to be interested in playing in the Premier League -- with no RB Leipzig deal being reported.

- West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic believes that Branislav Ivanovic will be signing with the club shortly, Sky Sports reports. The former Chelsea defender left Zenit St Petersburg earlier this summer, but at the age of 36, it appears as if he's about to be handed another opportunity in the Premier League by the Black Country newcomers.