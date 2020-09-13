Metallica get us hyped for Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga exclusively on ESPN+ this season. (1:00)

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has accused the agent of David Alaba of being "a money-grabbing piranha" amid negotiations over a new contract and claimed Manchester United and Liverpool are "trying to blackmail" Bayern over the transfer of Thiago Alcantara.

Hoeness, who stepped down at Bayern in November 2019 after more than 40 years at the forefront of the club, made the claims on Sunday during an interview on Sport1.

Last week, German outlet Sport Bild said that Bayern offered Alaba, whose contract runs out next summer, an annual salary of €11 million and a further €5m as bonuses. Kicker reported that Alaba's side, represented by agent Pini Zahavi, requested a €125m package for a new five-year deal.

"Alaba is a very good player and [head coach] Hansi Flick wants him to stay by all means," Hoeness, who no longer has an official role at Bayern, said.

"Everyone wants him to stay, but he has a money-grabbing piranha as his agent. And Alaba's father, who I rate very much, lets himself be influenced by him. I hope that David will come out on top at the end.

"It's only about the money. He's already at the best club in the world, where else should he go? It's his decision, in the end. He's 28 and should not let himself be influenced from the outside."

Hoeness also commented on the Thiago situation. Just like Alaba, the Spain international has less than 12 months left on his deal and is expected to leave Bayern this summer with Premier League sides Liverpool and United reportedly interested. Sources told ESPN earlier this month that United were invited to negotiate with Bayern for Thiago as the German giants look to create a bidding war for the wantaway midfielder.

Hoeness said the English clubs are "trying to blackmail us, in the sense that they're waiting until the last week of the window and then will throw in a cheap offer."

He added that Thiago "has clearly made an agreement with Liverpool, or Manchester United or both, and both clubs are now bluffing. Neither has approached Bayern. That's not the way to do things as I see it."