Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal, it was confirmed on Wednesday. Sources told ESPN the fee is around £20 million.

Martinez, 28, impressed for Arsenal after an injury to Bernd Leno against Brighton in June ended his season early.

"We are really pleased with the signing of our new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez," Villa boss Dean Smith said.

"We know how highly Arsenal rated him and we watched his outstanding performances last season in a trophy-winning top side.

"We moved for Emi when we saw the opportunity, as it is rare to be able to buy a top class goalkeeper who hasn't yet reached their peak age and who can therefore be a key player for our Club for the long term."

The Argentine kept nine clean sheets in 21 games last season and started the FA Cup final win over Chelsea in August and the Community Shield win against Liverpool a month later.

Martinez joins Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash as new signings at Villa. Watkins joined in a club-record £33m move from Brentford.

Martinez's arrival comes just one day after Villa secured Jack Grealish to a new five-year contract.