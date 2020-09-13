The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

Perisic among Man United's targets

There are a number of wingers who have been linked with Manchester United in recent times, including Jadon Sancho, Gareth Bale and Douglas Costa, of Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Juventus respectively.

However, the Telegraph has also listed Ivan Perisic among those that United are showing an interest in.

The Croatia international spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich and has now returned to Internazionale.

However, United feel they they will be able to get him out of Italy once again, bringing him to Old Trafford, having struggled to agree a deal with Dortmund for Sancho.

Ivan Perisic has emerged as a cut-price transfer option for Man United as their interest in Jadon Sancho wanes. Emilio Andreoli - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

Hernandez leaves his future up to speculation

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has left his future up to speculation during an interview with Telefoot.

The France international has not had the best of times in Bavaria, despite Bayern's dominance across country and continent, due to a lack of game time.

This led him to say: "I still have four years of contract with Bayern. But if it continues to be this complicated, I'll see."

Considering the speculation around David Alaba and Thiago Alcantara -- both of whom former Bayern president Uli Hoeness slammed in an outburst on Sunday -- this is arguably something the German giants would have preferred to avoid.

Man United switch focus to Telles

Having seemingly been snubbed by Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon, who favours another loan move to Sevilla over a transfer to Old Trafford, Manchester United are looking at Alex Telles, reports A Bola.

The Porto left-back's contract comes to an end in the summer of 2021, so the Dragoes have lowered their asking price for him in an effort to avoid missing out on any financial gain whatsoever.

They had been asking for €30 million, but are now happy to accept €20m due to the current situation.

There are said to be other teams interested in signing him as well, but they are not named within the report.

Godin set to join Cagliari

It has only been a year since Diego Godin moved from Atletico Madrid to Internazionale, but, according to Calciomercato, he is on the move again.

The Italian outlet has suggested that the Uruguay international will sign a three-year contract worth €2.5m-per-year with Cagliari, with Inter paying €1.5m for the first season.

It is believed that he could even end up signing for the Serie A outfit as soon as Monday or Tuesday.

Considering the centre-back's profile in the game, despite him now being 34 years old, this will surely be considered a real coup for Cagliari.

Tap-ins

- Marcos Acuna's move from Sporting CP to Sevilla will be completed imminently, reports El Desmarque. It is claimed that he will complete a medical on Monday, then join up with his new teammates in Alicante by Tuesday. The fee will be €10m, with two add-ons, and the deal will see Acuna join the club for four seasons.

- It has only been a matter of months since Brazilian outfit Atletico-MG signed Leo Sena, but he will now be heading out on loan, according to Globo Esporte. The report claims the midfielder will join Spezia, who are preparing to play Serie A football for the first time in their history this term. Despite being the first signing made under Jorge Sampaoli, Sena has been left out of the Argentinian's plans, which has opened up the temporary move to Italy.