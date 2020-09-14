Toronto bounce back from a two-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Montreal. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (2:04)

Toronto FC acquired defender Tony Gallacher on loan Monday from reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

The 21-year-old Scottish left-back has already completed quarantine, the club announced. Terms were not disclosed.

"Tony is a young, promising defender that will provide us with additional depth on our backline for the remainder of the year," Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis said in a club statement. "We feel his character and personality will fit well within our group."

The loan is valid through December.

Gallacher made 32 appearances over two seasons with Liverpool's Under-23 team, tallying two goals and one assist. He made his debut with the senior side on Dec. 17, 2019, against Aston Villa.

Gallacher has also represented Scotland at various youth levels.