The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Bayern ready to move for Hudson-Odoi again

Bayern Munich nearly recruited Chelsea academy prodigy Callum Hudson-Odoi in January 2019, with the England youngster going so far as reportedly putting in a transfer request before ultimately penning a new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge nine months later. Nearly two years on, the eight-time defending German champions are preparing to take another run for the 19-year-old.

The Mail reports that after a summer spending spree that's seen Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech join an attacking corps that already included Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount, Hudson-Odoi may feel opportunities are too limited in west London as he prioritises playing time ahead of next summer's European Championship. And Bayern are growing increasingly hopeful that Chelsea may entertain offers for the winger with their newfound depth in attack.

The report suggests that there is hope that a deal could be concluded before the transfer window closes on Oct. 5, with Juventus also said to be monitoring the situation.

Chelsea fought tooth and nail to keep the prized academy product two years ago. Will they be as committed to keeping one of their own with such a glut of coveted young attackers in their ranks? Bayern will be hopeful those in the Blues boardroom are asking themselves the same question.

Spurs ready to offer Dele in Bale bid

The shock transfer news of Tuesday was that of Tottenham Hotspur's move to bring Gareth Bale back to the Premier League, as reported by ESPN's Mark Ogden and Alex Kirkland. But it gets better.

According to the Mail, so desperate are Spurs to bring their former talisman back to north London that they're willing to offer Real Madrid Dele Alli to get the deal done. As anyone who's already watched "All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur" will know, Jose Mourinho is a great admirer of Dele, so to be willing to part with the 24-year-old to secure Bale's signature is an enormous statement.

It emerged Tuesday that any such deal for Bale would see Los Blancos pay a portion of Bale's wages, and the Mail writes that the figure is 50% of the 31-year-old's £600,000-a-week pay packet.

Manchester United are also in frame to make a move for the Wales international Bale, but as of now a return to Spurs is the more likely option.

Juve growing pessimistic of Suarez deal

While Juventus reportedly have already agreed personal terms with Barcelona striker Luis Suarez on a three-year contract, Goal reports that the Bianconeri are becoming pessimistic that they'll be able to seal the deal for the Uruguay international.

The roadblock here is that Juve already have a full allotment of foreign players, and the club were hopeful that Suarez, whose wife is from Italy, would be able to secure an Italian passport to meet comply with Serie A regulations. However, those hopes are now fading as the 2020-21 season kicks off this weekend.

As such, the Old Lady is now looking for alternative options, with AS Roma captain Edin Dzeko being chief among them, with the capital club closing in on a move for Napoli front man Arkadiusz Milik.

Tap-ins

- Leeds United haven't given up hope on signing Udinese playmaker Rodrigo De Paul, according to Football Insider. The website reports that Leeds are ready to table a loan-to-buy offer for the 26-year-old, who could join them permanently should Marcelo Bielsa meet Udinese's £37m price tag.

- The Mirror writes that Everton are preparing to offload a glut of players to help balance their books following another summer of investment, with Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard, Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi among 10 players the Merseyside club will look to shift permanently.

- Sheffield United's initial £3m plus add-ons bid for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been laughed off, with the Gunners demanding at least five times the sum of Blades' current offer, according to the Daily Mail.