Bayern Munich are the front-runners to sign Ajax's Sergino Dest as Thiago Alcantara looks set to join Liverpool, sources have told ESPN.

Sources have told ESPN the money generated from that transfer has fast-tracked their interest in Dest if a suitable transfer fee can by agreed between the clubs.

Dest, 19, is regarded as one of the world's best young right-backs and has been on the radar of a number of top clubs this summer.

He is also of interest to Barcelona's radar but sources have told ESPN they need to sell before they can bring any more players in with the club trying to shift Nelson Semedo.

Sources have told ESPN Barcelona have Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, Manchester United's Diogo Dalot and Dest are potential candidates in Barca's seatch for a new right-back.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is a long-standing admirer of Dest, and when Netherlands coach, was keen on him to declare for the Oranje but Dest, after much deliberation, opted to play for the United States.

Bayern's right-back options last term were Benjamin Pavard and Alvaro Odriozola, who was signed on loan from Real Madrid.

But with Odriozola's loan up, they are looking to bolster with Dest, which would allow Joshua Kimmich to leave his previous duties at fullback behind to focus on his role in the midfield.

