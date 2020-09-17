Mark Ogden details Sergio Reguilon's proposed transfer to Tottenham and what it means for Manchester United. (1:20)

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has questioned the club's transfer business and said it is frustrating to see rivals getting business done while there is little happening at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, who United edged out for third place in the Premier League last season, have been particularly active, adding six major signings with a deal for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy potentially completed soon, while Manchester City have signed Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake.

Sources have told ESPN that Liverpool will beat United to the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also been frustrated in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

"The difference in the way Chelsea have done their business compared to say my team Man United, there is no noise, there's nothing going on," Ferdinand said.

"All you're seeing [from Chelsea] is bang! Deal. Little bit of talk, bang! Deal. Get it done. That is what's frustrating for me and all the Man United fans.

"Sancho was talked about months ago. Still not done, it's so frustrating."