Craig Burley suggests Gareth Bale may have achieved all he wanted in football ahead of a loan move to Tottenham. (1:59)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Saints reject Spurs approach for Ings

Tottenham's formal approach for Southampton striker Danny Ings has been rejected, according to the Guardian.

On Thursday, the Telegraph revealed that Spurs were interested in Saints' star striker after he racked up an impressive 25 goals in 38 appearances for the south coast club last season. But the Guardian now reports that while Tottenham are yet to bid for the 28-year-old, a formal approach for the forward has been rejected.

The article adds that Southampton remain hopeful of tying down Ings to a fresh contract at St. Mary's. It's also claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt forward Bas Dost has caught Mourinho's eye amid the club's pursuit to bring Gareth Bale in on loan from Real Madrid.

Southampton have reportedly rejected Tottenham's advances for star striker Danny Ings. Under Armor

After failing to sign Callum Wilson from Bournemouth, Mourinho is said to still be in need of another striker. However, any possible move for Dost is unlikely to be permanent one.

Man United explore Sancho alternatives

As the days count down until the close of the transfer window, Manchester United are exploring potential alternatives to Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

And the latest name to crop up on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's list is Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, according to the Independent. Though Sancho remains United's No. 1 target, the report states that there is increasing doubt whether an agreement between the clubs will be reached.

Liverpool are also reportedly interested in Sarr, but the Reds' budget is said to be insufficient to bring a player of his quality in given Thiago Alcantara's impending arrival from Bayern Munich. It's claimed that United will have to cough up at least £30m to sign Sarr.

Reguilon's expected Spurs move reignites United interest in Telles

Sergio Reguilon's pending move to Tottenham has re-ignited Manchester United's interest in FC Porto's Alex Telles, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

United were monitoring Telles earlier this summer with a view to adding depth to their squad, and the report suggests that Solskjaer has renewed his interest in the 27-year-old left-back as a direct consequence of Reguilon's expected move to Tottenham.

Telles is reportedly available for just over £18m with one year remaining on his contract with Porto. It is said that the defender's renewal talks with the former European champions broke down last week after he requested wages of up to £88,000 per week.

Tap-ins

- Mexico and Monterrey midfielder Carlos Rodriguez is of interest to Lazio and after months of talks a deal could be reached relatively soon, according to sources consulted by ESPN's Moises Llorens. The 23-year-old Rayados player has been highly praised by Mexico coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino and shone for Monterrey in the Club World Cup semifinal against Liverpool last December. Aside from Lazio, a number of clubs in the Bundesliga and La Liga have also followed the progress of a player who has already won Liga MX and CONCACAF Champions League and is widely considered to be one of the best in Mexico's younger generation.

- Mikel Arteta has plenty to ponder after Brentford officials told Arsenal chiefs that they will only sell goalkeeper David Raya if he is loaned back to them for the rest of the season. Arsenal are chasing a backup goalkeeper following the departure of Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa. After the Telegraph reported that Brentford rejected a £10m bid from Arsenal for Raya, Sky Sports have claimed that the Bees are only willing to part with one player this transfer window: Said Benrahma, who is being targeted by Crystal Palace. Arsenal remain close to signing Dijon stopper Runar Alex Runarsson.

- Fulham will attempt to sign Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo on a permanent deal after being impressed with his loan stint at the club towards the end of last season, according to Football Insider, which adds that the Terriers are willing to part with the Netherlands international in an attempt to raise some much-needed cash.