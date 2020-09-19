Tottenham seal sensational Gareth Bale return

Jurgen Klinsmann says Gareth Bale's success at Tottenham this time around with depend on how hungry he is. (1:48)

Gareth Bale has completed a sensational return to Tottenham on a season-long loan, the club have confirmed.

The 31-year-old underwent the final part of his medical in north London on Friday to re-join the team he left in 2013 for what was then a world-record fee of £89.5 million.

Bale has two years left to run on his £600,000-a-week contract with Madrid and sources have told ESPN that Spurs will cover around £250,000-a-week as part of the deal. They have reportedly not paid a loan fee and sources told ESPN the deal does not include an option or obligation to buy Bale next summer. Spurs also confirmed that Bale will be missing until October through injury.

A statement read: "We are delighted to announce the return of Gareth Bale to the club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

"Gareth sustained a knee injury whilst playing for Wales on international duty earlier this month and this together with La Liga's later start compared to the Premier League means he has had a limited preseason. We anticipate that he will be match fit after October's international break."

Tottenham also announced the £25m capture of Sergio Reguilon from Madrid, beating competition from Manchester United for the left-back's signature.

Reguilon, 23, had been linked with several clubs including United, Chelsea, Everton and Sevilla -- where he spent last season on loan -- but Spurs moved ahead of their rivals after agreeing to Real's demand for a buy-back clause to be inserted into any agreement.

The pair will bolster a squad head coach Jose Mourinho has been keen to strengthen but it is Bale's arrival in particular that will capture the imagination of Spurs fans.

Bale has been frozen out in Spain having started just 14 matches last season amid souring relationships with head coach Zinedine Zidane, the Madrid supporters and national press.

However, during his seven years in Spain, Bale won four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles in addition to the Copa Del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups. Bale won 13 trophies in all, racking up 105 goals in 251 games across all competitions but he almost moved to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning last summer before the move was called off at the last-minute by Real.

United were considering a deal to sign Bale but continue to prioritise a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The Bale deal represents a massive coup for Spurs, who have made an underwhelming start to the season having lost their Premier League opener against Everton before edging past Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-1 in Bulgaria on Thursday to reach the Europa League third qualifying round.

Mourinho has expressed concerns over his side's lack of creativity and the physical strain on his squad amid a gruelling run including League, Europa League and Carabao Cup fixtures.