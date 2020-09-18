Taylor Twellman is joined by Matthew Doyle and Stu Holden to debate whether Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuain will be a hit in MLS. (1:08)

Minnesota United has acquired well-traveled forward Kei Kamara from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for an undisclosed amount of allocation money and a 2022 draft pick, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

With the Loons corps of forwards having been depleted by injuries to Luis Amarilla and Aaron Schoenfeld, Minnesota was in need of attacking help and Sierra Leone international Kamara -- the fifth-highest goalscorer in MLS history with 129 goals -- fits the bill.

Minnesota will mark a league record-tying eighth MLS team for which Kamara has played, according to Elias. In addition to the Rapids, the list includes the Columbus Crew (twice), the San Jose Earthquakes, the Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City, the New England Revolution and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

His most prolific season came with the Crew in 2015, when he scored 26 league and playoff goals and was a finalist for the league's MVP award.

Kamara also spent time overseas in the English Championship with Norwich City and Middlesbrough.