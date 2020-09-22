Juventus have completed a loan deal to sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid, the club announced on Tuesday.

Morata, 27, landed in Turin on Monday to finalise his move to re-join the Italian champions.

The agreement gives Juventus the right to definitively acquire Morata by the end of the 2020-2021 season for a transfer fee of €45 million, which would be payable over three years. Juventus also have the right to extend the acquisition on a temporary basis until the end of the 2021-2022 season for a fee of €10 million.

The striker enjoyed a successful loan spell at Juve during 2014-2016 where he scored 27 goals, including a strike in the 2015 Champions League final against Barcelona.

The Spain international won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies in his two-year stint at the club.

Juve initially tried to sign Barcelona's Luis Suarez and AS Roma's Edin Dzeko but those deals failed to materialise.

Juve have signed Morata, Arthur, Felix Correia and United States men's international Weston McKennie since Andrea Pirlo took charge of the club.

Morata will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in a strong forward line as Juve aim to clinch a 10th consecutive Serie A title.