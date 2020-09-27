Laurens: Sergino Dest would be a really good signing for Barca (0:59)

Barcelona have had a bid of €20 million plus add ons accepted by Ajax for USMNT defender Sergino Dest, sources have told ESPN.

Dest, 19, will fly to Barcelona for his medical after agreeing personal terms as Ronald Koeman closes in on his first signing as Camp Nou boss.

Bayern Munich were also in the race, according to ESPN sources, but have not been able to agree a deal with Ajax for the right back.