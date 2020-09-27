Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he rejected multiple offers to leave Arsenal this summer, including one from Barcelona, but was convinced to stay by manager Mikel Arteta and his relationship with the club's supporters.

Aubameyang ended months of speculation by signing a bumper long-term contract with Arsenal earlier this month. Sources told ESPN the new deal is worth £250,000-a-week with further performance-related bonuses on top and represents a significant improvement on his £180,000-a-week wage.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Play English Soccer Pick 'Em with ESPN

The 31-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, claimed an approach from Barcelona was among those he rejected to stay in the Premier League.

"There were several offers, notably from Barça, but also other clubs," he told Canal+. "My priority was to stay for two reasons: the first is the coach, Mikel Arteta, because we spoke a fair amount during the 'lockdown' as they say here, we were at home and spoke several times and he convinced me, notably in terms of the project.

"And of course, secondly, is the love that I receive from the fans and people at the club. Since I have been here I have been treated like one of their own, and as I am one of their own, I am going to stay here, it is as simple as that."