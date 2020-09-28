Jan Aage Fjortoft says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "must be so sad" with Man United's transfer window so far. (0:53)

Manchester United are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho with just a week to go before the end of the transfer window, sources have told ESPN.

Borussia Dortmund insist privately Sancho will not leave this summer and will remain at the club for at least another year.

But according to ESPN sources, that message has not been relayed directly to United officials, prompting hope an agreement can still be reached before the Oct. 5 deadline.

United have an agreement in principle with Sancho's representatives over wages and agent fees but have made little progress in talking down Dortmund's €120 million asking price.

United believe the 20-year-old's price tag is "unrealistic" during the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic but are willing to agree a structured deal that would include a series of performance-related bonuses.

Dortmund would prefer the bulk of the fee up front and have concerns about add-ons -- particularly those relating to participation in the Champions League -- after United missed out on a place in the competition altogether three times since 2013.

Meanwhile, United remain interested in Porto left-back Alex Telles but have not yet agreed a fee with the Portuguese side.

Andreas Pereira could leave for Lazio before the deadline in a loan deal that could be made permanent next summer. The Brazil midfielder has fallen down the pecking order after the arrival of Donny van de Beek and is yet to feature this season.

Roma are still keen to sign Chris Smalling but insist an agreement depends on United lowering their £20m asking price. The 30-year-old defender has not played for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team so far this season while his future remains up in the air.