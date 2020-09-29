Julien Laurens is unsure about Man City's move for Ruben Dias as he was their third choice behind Koulibaly and Kounde. (2:02)

Ruben Dias has joined Manchester City from Benfica in a deal worth €68 million plus add ons.

City defender Nicolas Otamendi is set to go the other way in separate transfer worth €15m.

Sources told ESPN on Sunday that the Dias move was imminent after City refused to pay the asking price for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez.

Dias has made 137 appearances during his four years at Benfica, winning the 2018-19 Portuguese Liga title.

He has 19 Portugal caps and was part of the team that won the UEFA Nations League trophy in 2019, while being awarded man of the match in the final.

City manager Pep Guardiola has been keen to sign defenders in this transfer window with Nathan Ake also joining from Bournemouth.

The side lost 5-2 to Leicester City on Sunday in what was City's heaviest home defeat since February 2003 and the first time a Guardiola managed team has conceded five goals.

The defeat snapped City's 11-match unbeaten home run in the league dating back to last season, while it was also their first defeat in an opening top-flight home game since a 2-1 loss to Southampton in 1989.