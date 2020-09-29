        <
        >

          Saint-Etienne accept Leicester bid for centre-back Wesley Fofana

          play
          Leicester were a 'nightmare fixture' for Man City (1:47)

          Don Hutchison explains why Leicester City and Jamie Vardy were the perfect team to expose Man City's back line. (1:47)

          2:54 PM ET
          • Julien LaurensCorrespondent

          Premier League club Leicester City have agreed to sign French central defender Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

          Saint-Etienne's statement did not give a transfer fee, but said it was the biggest the club had ever received for a player and that it was compelled to accept the "exceptional" offer due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

          - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

          Sources told ESPN the fee was €35 million plus a potential €5m in add ons, with the bid marking the third time Leicester had approached Saint-Etienne for the 19-year-old Fofana.

          France Under-19 international Fofana has already agreed personal terms with the Foxes, according to sources, and will undergo his medical before signing a contract. Fofana pushed for a move and was really keen to joined the former Premier League champions.

          Fofana broke into the Saint-Etienne first team from the academy in May 2019 and made 17 Ligue 1 starts for the club, also helping them reach last season's Coupe de France final where they lost 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain.

          Marseille native Fofana is a product of the Saint-Etienne academy and is the second centre-back sold by Les Verts in the space of a year after William Saliba signed for Arsenal for €30m last summer.

          Some information from Reuters was used in this story.