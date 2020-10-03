Mark Ogden feels free agent Edinson Cavani would be perfect for Man United as he is an upgrade on Odion Ighalo. (1:39)

Manchester United are in discussions to sign Edinson Cavani, sources have told ESPN.

The striker, a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, has been offered to every major club in Europe but United are now actively working on an agreement.

Cavani is keen to move to Old Trafford but sources told ESPN the 33-year-old is likely to have to drop his wage demands before a deal is possible.

The Uruguay international scored 200 goals in 301 games for PSG following his move from Napoli in 2013.

United have still not given up hope of landing top target Jadon Sancho before Monday's transfer deadline but time is running out. The club are also working on alternatives including Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele and Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos to ensure manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets the right-winger he wants before the window shuts.

United remain in negotiations with Porto for left-back Alex Telles but have been told by the Portuguese side to up their offer of around €10 million. Porto want nearly double that but United are reluctant to over pay for a player who will be a free agent next summer.

Sources have told ESPN that defenders Chris Smalling and Diogo Dalot could both leave before the deadline. Roma are still hopeful to signing Smalling on a permanent deal after he impressed on loan last season, while AC Milan are interested in a deal for Dalot.

Meanwhile, Lazio have confirmed they have signed midfielder Andreas Pereira on loan. The Italian side will pay all of Pereira's wages for the coming season and have an option to make the deal permanent next summer.