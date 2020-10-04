AC Milan see out a comfortable 2-0 win vs. Crotone without the talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Watch Serie A on ESPN+. (1:41)

AC Milan have completed the loan signing of Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot, the Italian club announced on Sunday.

The 21-year-old will spend the season at San Siro and has been given the No. 5 shirt.

Dalot joined United in 2018 from FC Porto and made 16 Premier League appearances in his first season with the club.

However, the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace the following summer saw him fall down the pecking order and he only made four league games in the 2019-20 campaign.

Dalot becomes Milan's fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Sandro Tonali, Pierre Kalulu, Ciprian Tatarusanu and Jens Petter Hauge.

Milan have started the season with two wins from two so far this campaign.