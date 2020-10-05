ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop explains the decision that helped Arsenal take all three points vs. Sheffield United. (1:34)

Arsenal have loaned midfielder Matteo Guendouzi to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on the final day of the transfer window.

Guendouzi has been one of the players Arsenal were keen to move on this summer after his relationship with head coach Mikel Arteta had deteriorated.

- Stream new episodes of ESPN FC Monday-Friday on ESPN+

- Stream Bundesliga all season long on ESPN+

- Take our quiz: Which Bundesliga club should you support?

"The talks with those in charge convinced me," Guendouzi said. "I not only want to continue my development, but also help the club make the next step. I am just up for Hertha and Berlin!"

Hertha sporting executive Michael Preetz added: "In Matteo we'll get a player who might be young in years but who'll make us more versatile in midfield with his experience of nearly 60 Premier League matches. He'll introduce new aspects which will improve our game."

The one you've all been waiting for ⏳



Welcome to the club, @MatteoGuendouzi! 🤩



The French midfielder signs for Hertha on a season-long loan from @Arsenal 🦕#DeadlineDay #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/9NlcuR7aeV — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) October 5, 2020

The 21-year-old has not featured for Arsenal since the side lost 2-1 to Brighton in June and hasn't been included in any match day squads since the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

During the game, Guendouzi grabbed Brighton striker Neal Maupay by the neck after full-time. An internal disciplinary meeting was held and the Football Association investigated the incident but no charges were brought.

STREAM BUNDESLIGA ON ESPN+ Germany's top division is on ESPN+. Can Bayern Munich stay on top or will the likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig take over?

ESPN+: Live games and replays (U.S. only)

Bundesliga home | Schedule | Standings

Earlier on Monday, sources told ESPN that Arsenal are working on securing a deal to sign Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey after indicating they are willing to pay the midfielder's £45 million release clause.

The Gunners have retained an interest in the 27-year-old throughout the summer but Atletico refused to budge from their valuation with Arsenal struggling to finance the deal as they sought to trim a bloated squad.

Mikel Arteta made signing a central midfielder his top priority and had hoped to pull off a move for Lyon's Houssem Aouar but the Ligue 1 side were unwilling to lower their €60m asking price.