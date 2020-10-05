ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop explains the decision that helped Arsenal take all three points vs. Sheffield United. (1:34)

Arsenal are working on securing a deal to sign Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey before Monday's transfer deadline after indicating they are willing to pay the midfielder's £45 million release clause, sources have told ESPN.

The Gunners have retained an interest in the 27-year-old throughout the summer but Atletico refused to budge from their valuation with Arsenal struggling to finance the deal as they sought to trim a bloated squad.

- Deadline Day LIVE: All the rumours and done deals

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

However, Lucas Torreira is set to finalise a loan move to Atletico in a separate transaction while Matteo Guendouzi is set to join Hertha Berlin, freeing up space for Partey to complete a dramatic deadline day switch.

First-team manager Mikel Arteta made signing a central midfielder his top priority and had hoped to pull off a move for Lyon's Houssem Aouar but the Ligue 1 side were unwilling to lower their €60m asking price.

Arsenal had also enquired about Chelsea's Jorginho but the Blues did not want to strengthen a domestic rival. Arsenal had scouted Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira as well but opted not to follow up that interest and he moved to Paris Saint-Germain instead.

That chain of events meant Arsenal circled back to a decision on whether to trigger Partey's release clause.

Sources have told ESPN that now Arsenal have now shown a willingness to pay the £45m fee, personal terms are set to be discussed and a medical is likely to take place in Spain.

Partey is keen on a move to the Premier League and all parties are optimistic a deal can be reached before the 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET) deadline.

Arsenal are also hopeful of generating further funds with Sead Kolasinac in talks to join Bayer Leverkusen while Shkodran Mustafi has also attracted offers from Italy.