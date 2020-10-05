Jan Aage Fjortoft praises Chris Richards as the latest young talent to break through at Bayern Munich. (1:07)

Bayern Munich have completed a surprise deadline day move for striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the club announced on Monday.

Choupo-Moting, 31, was a free agent at the end of last season after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain.

The striker has signed a contract until June 2021 with the Bundesliga champions.

"It's a great feeling coming back to the Bundesliga -- and then to the biggest club in Germany," he told the club's website.

"Who wouldn't want to play for FC Bayern? It's an honour to play for this club. It's always Bayern's aspiration to win everything, and I'm hugely motivated to help them achieve those goals."

The Cameroon international will be a backup option to Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena.

Choupo-Moting became an unexpected hero for PSG after scoring the winning goal in their Champions League quarterfinal tie against Atalanta in August.

The striker also came off the bench in the Champions League final as Bayern overcame PSG to win their sixth European trophy.

Choupo-Moting has experience in German football after spells with Hamburg, Nurnberg, Mainz and Schalke 04.

Meanwhile, Bayern also announced Douglas Costa has returned to the club on a season-long loan from Juventus.

The winger played for Bayern between 2015-17 where he won two league titles before moving to Turin.

"I'm very happy to be playing for FC Bayern again," Costa said. "I had a wonderful time in Munich with lots of successes and I'm sure we'll win titles again."

The German champions also completed the signing of Marc Roca from Espanyol on a five-year contract.