Juventus have completed the deadline day signing of Italy international Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina on a two-year loan with the obligation to buy.

Chiesa, 22, is considered one of the hottest prospects in Italian football and the move was finalised once Douglas Costa completed a loan move to Juventus.

The winger, whose father Enrico was also an Italy international who played for Fiorentina, made his debut for La Viola in 2016.

He is a regular in the Italy side under Roberto Mancini and has earned 19 caps since his first appearance in 2018.