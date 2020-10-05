Frank Leboeuf says Manchester United must react immediately after their 6-1 loss to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham. (0:55)

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Atalanta to sign winger Amad Diallo in January, the Old Trafford club announced on Monday.

Diallo, 18, has only played 25 minutes for Atalanta in Serie A but United are keen to sign the young winger for a fee worth in the region of £18. 2 million plus £9.1m in add-ons, sources have told ESPN.

The deal will have to wait until January to be completed due to work permit regulations, sources added.

United have long been looking to bolster their resources on the wing. Sources told ESPN Diallo will be considered a first-team signing, along with 18-year-old Facundo Pellistri who they are trying to bring in from Uruguayan side Penarol.

Diallo was close to signing for Parma earlier in the summer, but the deal broke down.

United have been monitoring the young winger for the past three years and have been locked in talks with Atalanta for a while but sources have told ESPN there has been a breakthrough in negotiations.

United had been keen to add another winger to the squad before the deadline closed, with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele and Watford's Ismaila Sarr on their radar, but no deal materialised.