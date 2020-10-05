Steve Nicol dissects how Ben Chilwell made an immediate impact in Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace. (0:41)

United States defender Matt Miazga has joined Anderlecht on a one-year loan from Chelsea, the club announced on Monday.

Miazga, a 25-year-old a centre-back, spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Reading.

- Deadline Day LIVE: All the rumours and done deals

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

"Matt can win duels, but also has pace and technique. A combination that is hard to find and one we always look for in a central defender, as we want to keep playing our own style of football," Anderlecht sporting director Peter Verbeke said in a team statement.

"Matt has played in the Dutch Eredivisie, where he has won the Cup with Vitesse, the French Ligue 1 and the Championship. He's 25 and has the necessary experience. Now it's Matt's turn to bring some extra competition to our defense!"

Miazga, who began his career with the New York Red Bulls, will be managed by former Belgium and Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht.

Kompany, a former Anderlecht youth product, was named player-coach at the club in July of 2019 and assumed full-time duties in August of 2020.

At international level, Miazga has made 18 appearances for the United States, scoring one goal.