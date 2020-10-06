Mark Ogden reflects on the current predicament in the centre-half position at Man United. (0:47)

Jadon Sancho will remain Manchester United's primary transfer target despite missing out on the Borussia Dortmund forward this summer, sources have told ESPN.

United refused to meet Dortmund's €120 million asking price during the transfer window but are still determined to sign the England international in 12 months.

The club's efforts to sign a right winger on deadline day centred around securing a short-term loan deal for the upcoming season rather than a direct alternative to Sancho.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos and Watford's Ismaila Sarr were all considered but United were only open to a straight loan and made it clear they would not accept a long-term transfer or obligation to buy clauses.

United did secure an agreement worth €20m plus €21m in add-ons with Atalanta for highly rated 18-year-old forward Amad Traore but he will not move to Old Trafford until a later date because of issues surrounding his passport and work permit.

Failure to secure an established right winger before the deadline leaves United free to pursue Sancho again next summer. He has been long identified as a club target, rather than a specific request from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, sources have told ESPN they are likely to face fresh competition from Real Madrid and Liverpool after both clubs told Dortmund they were not in a position to sign Sancho during a window impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources have told ESPN that United will remain cautious about their finances while there is no plan in place for fans to return to stadiums in England.

The club estimate they lose between £4m and £5m each time a game is played behind closed doors. Supporters were last allowed inside Old Trafford for the 2-0 win over Manchester City on March 8 -- a run stretching back eight home games.