PSV Eindhoven are in advanced negotiations with World Cup-winner Mario Gotze, sources have told ESPN.

Gotze, 28, was photographed earlier on Tuesday in Eindhoven, sparking interest on social media. And sources have told ESPN Eredivisie side PSV are in talks with Gotze's representatives with a medical planned for Tuesday evening.

The two parties will need to reach a swift agreement as the transfer deadline shuts at 23.59 CET on Tuesday in the Netherlands. Gotze is expected to sign a two-year deal.

Gotze would be a marquee signing for PSV. He is currently a free agent having left Borussia Dortmund in May and has been linked with a number of clubs over the summer including Hertha Berlin, AC Milan, AS Roma and Lazio.

But sources have told ESPN talks have progressed well with PSV and they look to be closing in a deal for the man who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final for Germany over Argentina in Rio de Janeiro.