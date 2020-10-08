Paul Pogba still dreams of playing for Real Madrid one day, with the Manchester United player adding that he has yet to have a discussion with United chairman Ed Woodward about a potential new deal with Old Trafford.

The midfielder opened up on his club future on Thursday during a news conference while on international duty with France. Asked about his current deal at United, which expires in June 2021 but includes a team option for an additional season, he said that he has not been contacted by Woodward.

"A lot was said but not by me. I prefer to focus on my football and my return. No one told me anything," Pogba said. "I haven't spoken with Ed Woodward about an extension or anything. So for now, I am in Manchester and I am thinking about coming back at my best level.

"Then, I think there will be a time where the club will come to me to offer me something or not. For now, nothing has happened. I am just thinking about coming back strongly physically and mentally and put on great performances for my club."

But he didn't hide his desire to still one day play for Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane.

"Zidane? We all heard, some things have been said. What do you want me to say? Yes, all the players would like to play for Real Madrid one day. It could be a dream. It is a dream for me. Why not? One day.

"Like I have said. I am at Manchester United and I love my club. I am performing at United, I am enjoying it and I want to do everything I can to bring this club back where it belongs. I will give my best like all my teammates."

Pogba added that he was in great mood after coming on in the second half of France's 7-1 win over Ukraine on Wednesday night, his first international game in 16 months.

The start of the Premier League season has been tough for Pogba and Manchester United, especially following a humiliating 6-1 loss at home against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

"We know it is not easy. We had some difficult times. It is difficult at the moment. We are fighting, that is what we need to do. We need to be strong mentally to come back to our best and get to the position we want.

"This club deserves to be at the top. Winning trophies and the league are the club's ambitions. We know it won't be easy but it is still our objective. We are fighting for that."