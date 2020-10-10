Manchester United's new signing Edinson Cavani has said it was a conversation with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that convinced him to join the club.

United made a deadline day swoop for the striker who joined the club on a two-year deal after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in March.

"Yes, I had a conversation with the manager, and to be truthful that also really encouraged me to come to United," Cavani told the Manchester United website.

"We spoke a bit about the mental side of things, and a little about how you can go about preparing for each game, about what it is to compete, about what is important within a group, and you could say that we agreed strongly on a lot of the things we spoke about and discussed. Things like self-sacrifice, commitment to your teammates, creating a competitive spirit, and thinking of others, and competing altogether. All things that I really like and appreciate,

"I believe that when you pretty much agree on things like this and think in a similar way, I reckon it also makes you want to join a club even more, and to then give of your best, train hard and prepare yourself in the best way you can."

Cavani, who has the third best goal-scoring record in Europe behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi since his debut in 2007, was one bright point in what has been seen as a disappointing transfer window for United.

Sources have told ESPN that the club failed to sign any of Solskjaer's priority targets with deals for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake not materialising.

United sit in 16th place in the league after winning just one of their first three games. However, Cavani is eager to make his mark on the club and help lift them up the table.

The 33-year-old will wear the No. 7 jersey at United which has been worn by Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Ronaldo in the past.

"It will give me great pride to wear the No. 7 shirt for Manchester United," Cavani told ESPN's "90 Minutos."

"Now I am going to prepare for this responsibility, do my best to be ready and enjoy it and I hope to make my mark at Manchester United.

"I have two years of a contract with Manchester United. I want to give it my all here. I feel good."