Tottenham have signed Swansea City for defender Joe Rodon in a last-gasp move before the English domestic window closed on Friday.

Sources tell ESPN the deal is worth an initial £11 million with a further £4m in add-ons. Rodon has signed a contract that will last until 2025, the club confirmed.

The deadline for transfers involving English Football League clubs passed at 5 p.m. local time on Friday and Spurs ended their search for a centre-back by striking a deal with just hours left.

Spurs had turned their attentions to Rodon after being rebuffed in their attempts to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, with the Blues reluctant to strengthen their London rivals.

They signed Rodon after having an opening offer of around £10m rejected, sources said.

However, Rodon is unlikely to have been registered in time to feature in Sunday's Premier League home game against West Ham.

Earlier in the day, Mourinho had been speaking at a pre-match news conference in which he appeared to hint Tottenham's transfer activity was over by hailing chairman Daniel Levy as a "genius."

After a summer in which Gareth Bale rejoined Spurs along with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton, Carlos Vinicius on an initial loan from Benfica and Joe Hart on a free transfer, Mourinho said: "It is a great opportunity to publicly thank my boss, my board, Mr. Levy, the structure, [head of recruitment] Steve [Hitchen] because what they did for the team was amazing. In such a difficult period where I always believed we were not able to reach some of the targets, the club did an incredible effort.

"Mr. Levy showed once more that when he wants, when he is really involved, he is a genius in the way he makes deals happen and I can only publicly thank them for what they gave to the team."