Pep Guardiola says Manchester City could not afford to buy a striker in the summer as he prepares for another spell without a recognised centre-forward in his team.

Both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League tie against Marseille, with the pair unlikely to return until after November's international break.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Insider Notebook: No Sanchez-style pay bump for Pogba

It leaves Guardiola short of a striker for a run of games that could include Liverpool's trip to the Etihad Stadium on Nov. 8 but the City boss insists it was not possible to sign another goalscorer during the transfer window.

"Maybe yeah we considered it [buying a striker], we thought about it, another maybe type of striker but we could not so I think the club do what they can," said Guardiola.

"It's not a club that wants revenues at the end of the year, it's what they want and what's best for the team.

"If you decide to buy a striker, it has to be a striker in the league of Gabriel and Sergio but we cannot afford it. That is the reality.

"I'm not saying the club didn't want to do it, not just in terms of strikers but in every position, but they wanted to make as strong a team as possible to make more games and better. But we thought 'OK, Sergio is back and we didn't expect Gabriel to be injured.' Sometimes it happens."

Jesus has not featured since the opening day of the season but is expected back in training in around 10 days.

play 1:02 Nicol: Guardiola's ego would want to stay at Man City Steve Nicol explains why Pep Guardiola will stick around at Manchester City, despite the slow start to the season.

Aguero missed the end of last season with a knee injury and his comeback this term lasted just three games before he was forced off during the 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday with a hamstring problem.

"I don't know [how long he will be out]," Guardiola told a news conference on Monday.

"It depends on the injury, 10 to 15 days is the minimum. If it's a little bit longer it will be three weeks, one month. The muscular [injuries] normally doesn't move in these gaps. And the case of Sergio will be the same, there will be no exception."