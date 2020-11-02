Bayern Munich withdraw Alaba contract offer

Bayern Munich are no longer prepared to negotiate a new contract with defender David Alaba, club president Herbert Hainer said on Sunday.

Alaba, 28, now looks set to leave the Champions League winners on a free transfer next summer, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus among the clubs reportedly interested. He can sign a pre-contract agreement from Jan. 1, 2021.

Bayern reportedly offered Alaba a five-year deal with an annual salary of around €11 million, which could have gone up to €15m with bonuses.

"We have a new situation since this weekend," Hainer said on BR Blickpunkt Sport on Sunday. "We submitted to David and his advisor some time ago what we think was a very good offer.

"During the last meeting we had said we wanted clarity by the end of October. We did not hear anything until yesterday and we contacted his advisor.

"The answer was that the offer was still unsatisfactory and we should think about it again. We then decided to take the offer completely off the table. This means there is no longer an offer."

Alaba has played at Bayern Munich for all of his professional career, but for a short loan stint with TSG Hoffenheim in the second half of the 2010-11 season.

The Austria international, who can operate both as a full back or central defender, has won two Champions League titles with the club as well as nine league titles and six German Cups.He has made 394 appearances for Bayern, scoring 31 goals and providing a further 49 assists.