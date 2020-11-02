Cristian Pavon's goal is the eventual winner as Galaxy down RSL 2-1. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (1:57)

Los Angeles Galaxy have approached former striker Robbie Keane and discussed the vacant manager's position at the club, several sources have told ESPN although sources at LA Galaxy continue to deny it.

Dominic Kinnear was named interim coach for the remainder of the season after the Galaxy made the decision to sack Guillermo Barros Schelotto with the team bottom of the Western Conference.

Keane won three MLS Cup titles in his five years with the club as a player after leaving Tottenham Hotspur in 2011 and sources have told ESPN that Keane is interested in taking the position.

However, the Galaxy have drawn up a potential shortlist and are likely to talk to other candidates.

Keane ended his illustrious career as a striker with a brief player/manager stint with Indian Super League team ATK in 2018.

The 40-year-old took charge of ATK for three matches before taking up coaching roles with Middlesbrough and the Republic of Ireland.

However, Keane is out of work at present after leaving Middlesbrough in June following Neil Warnock's arrival as manager. His spell with Ireland also ended earlier this year when Stephen Kenny replaced Mick McCarthy as the new boss.

Keane is revered as one of the Galaxy's finest ever players after scoring 83 goals in 125 appearances.