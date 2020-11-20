Ale Moreno believes Gio Reyna "tagging along" with Erling Haaland can only be a good thing for the young American. (1:07)

USMNT international Giovanni Reyna has signed a new long-term contract with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund until 2025.

The 18-year-old forward made his USMNT debut last Thursday against Wales and is regarded as one of the most promising talents in the Bundesliga.

Sources told ESPN there was interest in Reyna from the Premier League and La Liga, but he was focused solely on continuing his career with Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund and Gio Reyna have agreed on a contract renewal that will extend to June 2025! 😍#Reyna2025 pic.twitter.com/k69zqjIojO — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 20, 2020

Reyna signed an initial three-year deal when he agreed to join Dortmund from MLS side New York City in November 2018. He arrived at BVB in July 2019 and went on to make his debut in February 2020.

He has been an ever-present this season, making 12 appearances for Dortmund, scoring twice, and contributing five assists.

"Right now, I am very, very happy here, and that is all that counts," Reyna said in September.

"Dortmund is not a stepping-stone to me. It is a club that is fighting for titles. The incredible fans alone make Dortmund something special."

Reyna is part of Borussia's highly rated bunch of young attackers along with Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

Dortmund are also set to hand teenage centre forward Youssoufa Moukoko first-team action after he celebrates his 16th birthday on Nov. 20.

Reyna's debut for the USMNT was due to happen earlier this year, but the fixture schedule was interrupted due to COVID-19. Reyna has now followed in father Claudio's footsteps in playing for the USMNT.