Antonio Valencia has signed for Mexican side Club Queretaro. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has completed a deal to join Liga MX side Club Queretaro.

The club announced the deal on social media on Friday as Valencia, 35, becomes their third signing of the season.

- Black Friday gift guide! Man United luxury watch and more on sale

- Insider Notebook: Bundesliga's worst losers, United's Wan-Bissaka issue

LA Galaxy striker Javier Hernandez welcomed his former United teammate to the club with a message on Twitter.

The two players spent four years together at Old Trafford.

Valencia joined United in 2009 where he won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Europa League.

The Ecuador international returned to his homeland after a decade at United to play for top-flight side LDU Quito.

Valencia has also featured in two World Cup tournaments with Ecuador and four Copa America finals.

Queretaro have a reputation of signing star names with Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho and former MLS Golden Boot winner Camilo Sanvezzo having both played for the club.

However, the club have struggled this season and sit second-bottom in the league table with only three wins from 17 matches.