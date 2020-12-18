Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is being closely followed by Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window, sources told ESPN, with manager Jurgen Klopp tracking him as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who is out of contract in the summer.

Bissouma, at 24 and with a likely value of around £30 million, fits the profile of potential players that Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards and the club's recruitment team are interested in.

Liverpool won't be the only club after him, though, as sources told ESPN Monaco and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the former Ligue 1 star, as well as two Spanish clubs. Brighton are expecting to receive offers for him, possibly in next month's transfer window, and will face a battle to persuade him to stay.

Bissouma, who joined Brighton from Lille in the summer of 2018 for around £15m, has raised his game massively this season. Some of his statistics so far this term are pretty much on par with Wijnaldum, who looks likely to leave Liverpool in the summer as his contract expires, with Barcelona hoping to sign him.

According to statistics provided by Opta, Bissouma has clocked up 1,061 minutes to Wijnaldum's 1,081 in the league this season. The Brighton midfielder has created three chances to the Liverpool man's six, while making 40 tackles (Wijnaldum has made 11) as well as winning 73 of his 153 duels contested compared to Wijnaldum's 35 from 64 contested. Bissouma's 86% pass completion rate also stands up to Wijnaldum's 92%

With Wijnaldum's future still unresolved, Liverpool are giving thought to making a move for Bissouma before other clubs firm up their interest.