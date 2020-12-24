Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen could leave the Serie A club next month after struggling to settle in Italy following his transfer from English Premier League side Tottenham in January, the club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said.

The Denmark international has struggled for game time in Italy under coach Antonio Conte, starting just four Serie A matches so far this season and fewer than half of his 38 appearances have been starts.

- Stream new episodes of ESPN FC Monday-Friday on ESPN+

- Serie A on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

"Is Eriksen on the market? I'd say so, yes. [Inter sporting director] Piero Ausilio said it... I can reiterate it," Marotta told Sky Italy ahead of Wednesday's 2-1 Serie A win over Verona.

"But it's not a punishment... he's a player who had a few issues in adjusting to life at Inter. Let's say he's not functional to the team, but this is an objective fact, which doesn't take anything away from his professionalism.

"However, it's also right to give him the opportunity to seek more game time elsewhere. Obviously, we will need to find a solution."

Sources told ESPN last month that Arsenal were offered the chance to sign Eriksen in a deal worth less than the £16.9 million Inter paid Spurs.

The transfer window opens in January.