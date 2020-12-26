MLS teams must 'take care of the details' to win CCL title (1:47)

New England Revolution veteran midfielder Lee Nguyen is leaving MLS will join Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam's V.League 1.

It will be the second stint for Nguyen in Vietnamese soccer, having played for two different clubs from 2009-11.

Nguyen, 34, also had two separate stints with the Revolution, starting with the club in 2012 and staying there until he was traded to expansion LAFC in 2018. He was selected by Inter Miami CF in the expansion draft in advance of the 2020 season before he was traded back to New England in September.

He has 52 goals and 50 assists over seven seasons with the Revolution. In 256 career MLS games, Nguyen has 55 goals and 59 assists.

Nguyen started his professional career in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven (2005-06) before moving on to Dutch side Randers for two seasons. He also has nine appearances for the United States men's national team.