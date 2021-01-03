Tanner Tessmann has impressed in MLS this season. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are set to bring FC Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann to the club to train during the MLS offseason, sources have told ESPN.

Tessmann, 19, enjoyed a fine breakout year in MLS, starting nine games while developing his game at senior level. If the defensive midfielder is included in either U.S. Soccer's national team or U23 camp later this month, he would travel to Germany shortly after. The length of his training stint would be impacted by the MLS schedule, which has yet to be announced.

The Texas franchise and German giants Bayern have established a flourishing youth partnership over recent seasons, with 20-year-old U.S. defender Chris Richards making a loan move in 2018 before signing permanently a year later.

Richards, a former teammate of Tessmann in the state of Alabama's Olympic Development Program, has gone on to make eight appearances for the Bayern first team and 34 for their reserve team Bayern II.

While Tessmann is expected to return to Dallas for the upcoming MLS season, the possibility of joining Bayern, either on loan or permanently, at a later date remains.

Prior to signing his first team contract with FC Dallas, Tessmann signed a letter of intent to play kicker at Clemson University.

Information from ESPN's Kyle Bonagura was used in this report.