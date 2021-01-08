Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged midfielder Donny van de Beek to stick with it at Manchester United after suggestions he should try to leave in January to avoid losing his place in the Netherlands team ahead of the European Championships.

Van de Beek has made just two Premier League starts since his £40 million move from Ajax in the summer, prompting Holland legend Ronald de Boer to say the 23-year-old should "declare he should be loaned or even sold" to make sure he keeps his place in the Dutch national team.

- Solskjaer: Rojo, Romero can leave Man United this month

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Solskjaer, however, has revealed he has spoken to Van de Beek to reassure him over his future prospects and insists he will get opportunities to play, starting with the FA Cup third round tie with Watford on Saturday.

"I've answered this question so many times and there's so many examples of players needing a little bit of time, quality players," Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday.

"We have many examples ourselves and there are other clubs with examples and sometimes it takes time.

"You don't expect people who care for him to be quiet at times, especially when they want the best for them. Donny is going to play [against Watford], it's another chance for him.

play 1:31 Why Jack Grealish might not fit into Man United's plans Shaka Hislop breaks down how Jack Grealish would work with Man United's current players if a transfer happens.

"I've spoken to him and made him aware of how much we rate him but he will play [against Watford] and it's a good chance again for him to kick on."

Solskjaer revealed on Friday he is set to oversee a clear-out of squad players in January with Argentinian pair Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo likely to leave. Defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is also set for a move away after making just three appearances so far this season.

The 23-year-old has been given permission to begin negotiations with other clubs and Solskjaer is expecting Fosu-Mensah to leave either this month or at the end of the season.

"I'm not sure if he will stay or if he's going to take an option now, he's not played enough so of course he's been allowed to speak to clubs with a view to leaving now in January," said Solskjaer.

"It's difficult when you have good players, talented players and you can't give them game time. He's now at the stage where he needs to go and play again.

"It might be January or in the summer where he finds somewhere else, he's working hard so he's ready for a move for any club he feels ready for."