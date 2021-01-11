USWNT star Tobin Heath scores twice for Manchester United in the FA WSL, including a gem from outside the box. (0:36)

Lyon lead the race for USWNT prospect Catarina Macario with a contract on the table for the former Stanford player, sources have told ESPN.

The Brazilian-born midfielder announced on Friday that she was going to forgo her senior season for a professional career.

Sources have told ESPN that Macario has an offer on the table from Lyon but both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are still chasing her and the final decision is now in her hands.

Macario became a United States citizen in October and is part of the USWNT's roster for their January camp despite the fact she is still waiting for approval from FIFA to play in a game for the national side.

The USWNT will face Colombia twice later in January as part of their international camp.

Macario has won the MAC Hermann Trophy twice and had a Stanford single-season record of 32 goals and 23 assists last year.

Sources have told ESPN that Macario is attracted to Europe rather than the National Women's Soccer League as she wants to win the Champions League alongside competing in the Olympics and World Cup.

The NWSL draft takes place on Jan. 13.

Macario is one of three college players on the 27-player camp roster, along with North Carolina's Emily Lloyd and Florida State's Jaelin Howell. Lloyd and Howell could also be eligible for next week's NWSL draft because of a waiver from the NCAA that allows drafted players to remain with their college teams this spring and join the NWSL following the season.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.