Lyon sign USWNT prospect Catarina Macario

USWNT prospect and former Stanford midfielder Catarina Macario has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Lyon, the club announced on Tuesday.

Macario announced on Friday that she would forego the final year with Stanford in favour of turning professional.

ESPN reported on Monday that Lyon were leading the race for Macario with a contract on the table but that both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were also still interested in the midfielder.

"It's an honor to have signed with such a fantastic club," Macario said in a tweet.

"I can't wait to get started and to continue to build on its legacy of success. Allez l'OL!"

Sources told ESPN that Macario was attracted to Europe rather than the National Women's Soccer League as she wants to win the Champions League alongside competing in the Olympics and World Cup.

Macario scored 63 goals in 68 games for Stanford and contributed 47 assists.

She won the MAC Hermann Trophy twice and an NCAA College Cup in her three seasons at Stanford.

She became a United States citizen in October and has joined every USWNT camp since, including their ongoing January camp.

However, Macario is still waiting on approval from FIFA to allow her to play games with the national side.

She will travel to France after the USWNT training ends on Jan. 22.