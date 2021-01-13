        <
          Manchester United defender Fosu-Mensah joins Bayer Leverkusen

          Bayer Leverkusen have signed versatile Netherlands defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United on a three-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

          United did not disclose the transfer fee, but British media reported that the German club paid around £1.5 million for the Netherlands international.

          Fosu-Mensah, 23, played 30 games in all competitions for United after making his debut in 2016.

          "In the last few days I've talked a lot with the coach and conversations... have convinced me that there are great prospects in Leverkusen," Fosu-Mensah, who also played on loan for Fulham and Crystal Palace, said in a statement.

          "Both for me personally and for us as a team. That will be really exciting."

          Leverkusen are third in the Bundesliga with 29 points after 15 games. They travel to Union Berlin on Friday.