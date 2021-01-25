In his first interview with Swansea, Jordan Morris talks through all the exciting aspects of his move to the Championship. (2:01)

Atlanta United have signed former Argentina international striker Lisandro Lopez, the club has announced.

Lopez, 37, joins on a free transfer from South American giants Racing, where he spent the past five years.

"Lisandro is a veteran goalscorer who will strengthen our attack and we're pleased to add a player with his experience and qualities to our club," Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a club statement.

"He brings leadership and a winning mentality, having won various league and cup titles throughout his career, and we feel that he will have a positive influence on our younger roster."

Lopez has had a distinguished club career which has included stops at FC Porto, Lyon, Brazil's Internacional and Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

At international level, Lopez has made seven appearances for Argentina, scoring a goal.