Galatasaray have made an offer for USMNT and Newcastle United right-back DeAndre Yedlin, sources have told ESPN.

The Super Lig side have offered Yedlin, 27, a three-and-a-half-year deal and are pushing for an answer from the experienced defender.

Yedlin's Newcastle contract is up in June, and he has previously expressed his desire to extend his stay at the Premier League side.

However, sources have told ESPN he is now weighing up the offer from the Super Lig side.

He has featured prominently in January for Steve Bruce's side but missed their defeats to Aston Villa and Leeds after his visa expired and he was working to renew it.

Yedlin has 62 caps for the USMNT and moved to the Premier League in 2015 when he was signed from Seattle Sounders by Tottenham.

After one season at Spurs -- which included a loan spell to Sunderland -- he moved to Newcastle for £5.3 million.

To date he has made six Premier League appearances for Newcastle during the 2020-21 season.