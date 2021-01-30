In his first interview with Swansea, Jordan Morris talks through all the exciting aspects of his move to the Championship. (2:01)

United States youth international Bryan Reynolds is set to join Serie A side AS Roma from FC Dallas, sources have told ESPN.

Roma have agreed a deal that would bring Reynolds to Italy originally on loan, but has an obligation to sign the player for €7 million plus add-ons, sources say. Reynolds, 19, departed Dallas for Rome on Saturday and will undergo his medical on arrival.

- Sources: U.S.'s Yedlin swapping Newcastle for Galatasaray

- USMNT's to-do list: Find a striker, build depth behind stars

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Once Reynolds has passed his medical, he will sign a four-and-a-half year deal with the Italian club.

The deal was set to be completed earlier in January, but was held up after Reynolds tested positive for COVID-19. The right-back has since tested negative and will join fellow Americans DeAndre Yedlin and Jordan Morris in swapping clubs this transfer window.

Reynolds was receiving plenty of interest this January. Club Brugge, Juventus, Roma and an unnamed other European side all tabled offers for the teenager, sources told ESPN.

play 1:16 Why Weston McKennie is 'like gold' to Pirlo at Juventus Gab Marcotti explains why Weston McKennie has quickly become such a valuable player for Andrea Pirlo and Juve.

Juventus were at one stage winning the race and had planned to loan Reynolds to another Serie A side for six months as they had already signed their two permitted non-EU players this term, but Roma came back in with an improved offer. He will join Paulo Fonseca's team with Roma sitting fourth in Serie A.

Reynolds is yet to make his USMNT debut but has regularly featured for the U.S. at youth levels. He was named to the U.S. Under-23s training squad earlier in January but withdrew for personal reasons.