ESPN FC's Steve Cherundolo shares his thoughts on the arrival of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar to Schalke. (0:50)

How does the arrival of Huntelaar affect Matthew Hoppe's development? (0:50)

U.S. teenager Matthew Hoppe is set to extend his stay at Schalke 04 until 2023, sources have told ESPN.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign and contributed five goals in his first nine Bundesliga appearances.

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

- Transfer Talk: Follow Deadline Day LIVE

- Karlsen: Hoppe is the Bundesliga's next U.S. sensation

With his existing deal set to expire this summer, Hoppe is set to sign a new three-year deal at Schalke, valid for both the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, sources have told ESPN.

The forward announced himself to German football when he became the first American to score a Bundesliga hat trick in the 4-0 win against Hoffenheim in January.

He then added one each in the two subsequent defeats to Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Cologne, as Schalke's struggles continued.

Without a goal in his last two games, Hoppe is now facing competition for the place in the starting lineup by the club's legendary striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

The former Netherlands international returned to Schalke from Ajax for the final few months of his career as he hopes to help the club survive their relegation battle.

However, with just one victory from 19 games and nine points from safety, Schalke face a tough battle to remain in the top flight.

Hoppe has now committed his future to Schalke regardless of their league status and the forward could play a crucial role as the Royal Blues, one of Germany's biggest clubs but in a big financial and sporting crisis, begin their rebuild.

Last month, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter told ESPN that he will continue to watch Hoppe ahead of the next round of international games with Europe-based players.