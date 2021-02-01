Liverpool have bolstered their defence with the signing of Ozan Kabak on loan from Bundesliga side Schalke.

Kabak, 20, is a highly-rated central defender and joins Liverpool initially on loan, for a fee believed to be £2.5 million with an option to buy also in the contract, sources have told ESPN.

Jurgen Klopp's side have moved to sign two central defenders on transfer deadline day with Kabak joining Preston's Ben Davies at the Premier League champions.

With Kabak leaving Schalke, the Bundesliga side have replaced him with Germany international Shkodran Mustafi, who agreed to cancel his contract with Arsenal on Monday.

Liverpool have been linked with several centre-backs in this transfer window as they battled a growing injury list. They are without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the rest of the season, while Joel Matip was injured in their win at Tottenham on Jan. 28.

With his options at central defence depleted, Klopp turned to midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to fill in at centre-back, while youngsters Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams have also stepped into the void.

But with Liverpool defending their Premier League crown and also facing a Champions League round-of-16 clash against RB Leipzig, Klopp has moved to bring in reinforcements.

Kabak has seven caps for Turkey and made 42 appearances for Schalke after joining them in 2019 from VfB Stuttgart.